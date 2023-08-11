Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .269 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 31 games this season (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 39 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.273
|AVG
|.266
|.312
|OBP
|.309
|.466
|SLG
|.404
|18
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|25
|44/9
|K/BB
|41/13
|6
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
