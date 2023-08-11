The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 51st in slugging.

Semien has recorded a hit in 85 of 115 games this year (73.9%), including 38 multi-hit games (33.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 50 games this year (43.5%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .289 AVG .267 .357 OBP .344 .492 SLG .431 28 XBH 21 10 HR 8 33 RBI 39 28/27 K/BB 42/26 6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings