Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .275 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), with two or more RBI seven times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.303
|AVG
|.252
|.322
|OBP
|.271
|.624
|SLG
|.435
|15
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|16
|17/2
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
