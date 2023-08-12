Aaron Rai is in fifth place, at -4, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Aaron Rai Insights

Aaron Rai Insights

Rai has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Rai has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -6 267 0 20 2 4 $2.1M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Rai finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 29 yards shorter than the average course Rai has played in the past year (7,272).

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Rai was better than only 3% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Rai carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Rai recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Rai's five birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that last competition, Rai's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Rai finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Rai recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.5).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Rai Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rai's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

