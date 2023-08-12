Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+155). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 59.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (46-31).

Houston has a 17-7 record (winning 70.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Astros have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-58-2).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-25 35-25 23-17 41-33 43-37 21-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.