The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.269 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 39.1% of his games this season (36 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .310 AVG .242 .363 OBP .286 .570 SLG .369 19 XBH 13 11 HR 3 26 RBI 14 47/13 K/BB 45/5 1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings