Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .311.
- Altuve will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with one homer during his last outings.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (19.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (16 of 46), with more than one RBI six times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with two or more runs 10 times (21.7%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.269
|AVG
|.343
|.408
|OBP
|.409
|.449
|SLG
|.606
|7
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|14
|17/17
|K/BB
|18/11
|4
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
