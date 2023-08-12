Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 123 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.6% of his games this year (80 of 115), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 49 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.261
|AVG
|.321
|.346
|OBP
|.399
|.422
|SLG
|.588
|20
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|55
|27/27
|K/BB
|37/30
|11
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
