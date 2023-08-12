The FedEx St. Jude Championship is in progress, and after the second round Mackenzie Hughes is in 55th place at E.

Looking to bet on Mackenzie Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hughes has shot below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hughes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hughes' average finish has been 40th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Hughes has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -5 279 1 13 1 1 $2.5M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Hughes' previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 42nd.

Hughes made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

TPC Southwind will play at 7,243 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course Hughes has played in the past year (7,301).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Hughes was better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Hughes did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hughes had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Hughes' one birdie or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last competition, Hughes' par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Hughes ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Hughes finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hughes' performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

