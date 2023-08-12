Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.
- In 69.9% of his 93 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (4.3%).
- He has scored in 47 of 93 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.241
|AVG
|.277
|.269
|OBP
|.315
|.310
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|21
|19/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Anderson (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
