Saturday's contest at Oracle Park has the Texas Rangers (69-47) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (62-54) at 9:05 PM ET (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Rangers have put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.

This season, Texas has been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (661 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule