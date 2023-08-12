The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores head into the second of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+100). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Rangers have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those contests). The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Texas' past five contests has been 8.4, a stretch in which the Rangers and their opponents have gone under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 17 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has won 11 of its 27 games, or 40.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 115 chances this season.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 29-27 30-17 39-29 47-35 22-11

