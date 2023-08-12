You can find player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others on the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 134 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .280/.351/.462 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.340/.520 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (6-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 21 starts this season.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 6 5.1 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 6.0 3 0 0 9 1 at Reds Jul. 20 4.1 9 5 5 0 4 at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

Wade has 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.393/.420 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has put up 81 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a slash line of .302/.360/.537 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Athletics Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.