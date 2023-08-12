Tyrrell Hatton will play at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place from August 10-12.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished better than par 10 times and scored 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Hatton has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Hatton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hatton has made the cut in 10 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 17 -6 278 0 18 5 7 $8.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Hatton's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 35th.

Hatton has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Hatton will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,373 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Hatton was better than 36% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hatton carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Hatton recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.3).

Hatton recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Hatton's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Hatton ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Hatton had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

