A pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (ninth, 19.0) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-7) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

Wings vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Wings vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Dallas is 14-14-0 this season.

Out of 28 Dallas' games so far this year, 14 have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 86.2 points per game. Defensively, they rank eighth with 84.2 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for Dallas, who is averaging 39.0 boards per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.2 boards per contest (second-best).

The Wings are fourth in the WNBA with 12.7 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 30.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.7 threes per game (ninth-ranked in league).

It's been a tough stretch for the Wings in terms of threes allowed, as they are ceding 8.2 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage to their opponents (third-worst).

Dallas is attempting 51.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 70.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 79.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.9 treys per contest, which are 29.8% of its shots (and 20.9% of the team's buckets).

