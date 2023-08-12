The Connecticut Sun (21-8) will look to DeWanna Bonner (10th in WNBA, 18.3 points per game) to help knock off Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 20.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-14) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sun

The 86.2 points per game Dallas scores are 7.8 more points than Connecticut gives up (78.4).

Dallas is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Connecticut allows to opponents.

The Wings are 10-5 when they shoot better than 42.8% from the field.

Dallas shoots 30.3% from beyond the arc, one% lower than the 31.3% Connecticut allows to opponents.

The Wings have a 7-6 record when the team knocks down more than 31.3% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39 rebounds per game, outrebounding Connecticut by 5.3 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

On offense, the Wings have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 91.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 86.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Dallas has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, giving up 87.0 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.2 it has conceded this year.

The Wings are trending up from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 7.0 threes per game and shooting 35.0% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.7 makes and 30.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Wings Injuries