Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .252.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 73 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 117), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this season (40.2%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season (55 of 117), with two or more runs 12 times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.248
|.360
|OBP
|.344
|.403
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|40
|30/33
|K/BB
|38/34
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Silseth (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.