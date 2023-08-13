The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in baseball with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is 11th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (579 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros' .324 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Urquidy enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Urquidy has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season heading into this outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.