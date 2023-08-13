The Houston Astros (68-50) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 13 at 2:10 PM ET. Jose Urquidy will get the call for the Astros, while Chase Silseth will take the hill for the Angels.

The Astros are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+130). A 9-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 6.10 ERA) vs Silseth - LAA (3-1, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Astros' matchup versus the Angels but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 47, or 60.3%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 29-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (41.5%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +110 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.