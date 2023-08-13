After going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 42
.310 AVG .255
.363 OBP .295
.570 SLG .398
19 XBH 15
11 HR 3
26 RBI 16
47/13 K/BB 46/5
1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Webb will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.