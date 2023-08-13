Jose Altuve -- hitting .452 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .320 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Altuve is batting .619 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.

In 70.2% of his games this year (33 of 47), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (34.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (19.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Altuve has had an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (23.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .293 AVG .343 .427 OBP .409 .476 SLG .606 8 XBH 14 3 HR 6 13 RBI 14 17/18 K/BB 18/11 4 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings