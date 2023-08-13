Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Giants.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .282 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- In 67.4% of his games this year (31 of 46), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.270
|AVG
|.299
|.330
|OBP
|.390
|.483
|SLG
|.493
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|33/8
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Webb goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8).
