Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (87 of 116), with multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 116), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.8% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .298 AVG .264 .382 OBP .364 .511 SLG .396 27 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 60/30 K/BB 54/35 0 SB 0

