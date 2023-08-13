Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (70-47) and the San Francisco Giants (62-55) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-4) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' record against the spread is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won six of 17 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (670 total, 5.7 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule