Player props are available for LaMonte Wade Jr and Marcus Semien, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 135 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.350/.464 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 113 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.341/.519 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 7 5.2 7 2 1 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

Wade has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 33 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.393/.420 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashed .301/.359/.537 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

