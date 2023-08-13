Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .274.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 26.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 72), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (47.2%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (26.4%).
- He has scored in 42 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.377
|OBP
|.386
|.496
|SLG
|.648
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|37/19
|K/BB
|31/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
