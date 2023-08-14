Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Houston Astros (68-51) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (62-57) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-7) for the Astros and Braxton Garrett (6-3) for the Marlins.

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

Houston has entered 52 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 34-18 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 580 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Astros Schedule