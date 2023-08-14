Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (68-51) meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (62-57) in the series opener at LoanDepot park on Monday, August 14. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-140). The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.30 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (6-3, 4.08 ERA)

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Astros have a 37-21 record (winning 63.8% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won 13 of 30 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +150 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.