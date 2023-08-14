Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

McCormick will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last outings.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has had an RBI in 23 games this season (30.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (19.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .323 AVG .241 .401 OBP .338 .605 SLG .438 18 XBH 12 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 39/14 K/BB 47/17 8 SB 5

