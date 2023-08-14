On Monday, Jonah Heim (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (43.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .275 AVG .286 .332 OBP .347 .550 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings