On Monday, Nate Lowe (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .279 with 65 walks and 74 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 58th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 87 of 117 games this year (74.4%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (28.2%).

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (12.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 45 games this year (38.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.7%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .298 AVG .260 .382 OBP .358 .511 SLG .390 27 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 60/30 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

