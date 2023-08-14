After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .275 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 47 of 74 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (24.3%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.8% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .300 AVG .252 .317 OBP .271 .600 SLG .435 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 23 RBI 16 22/2 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings