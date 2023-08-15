Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 114 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 54 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (74 of 116), with more than one hit 27 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 116), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 50 games this season (43.1%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (20.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season (59 of 116), with two or more runs 24 times (20.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.300
|AVG
|.221
|.385
|OBP
|.296
|.645
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|55
|RBI
|36
|57/27
|K/BB
|73/25
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.