Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .266 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 33 games this year (31.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (37.5%), including 11 multi-run games (10.6%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.278
|AVG
|.255
|.316
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|26
|44/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito (7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
