Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 128 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 88 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 45 games this year (38.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.379
|OBP
|.358
|.504
|SLG
|.390
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|63/30
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito (7-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.37 ERA ranks 47th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
