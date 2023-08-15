Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are fifth in MLB play with 167 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (684 total).

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.38 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson

