Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (7-10) for his 24th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.38), 36th in WHIP (1.248), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 139 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.354/.470 slash line so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1 at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 52 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .260/.341/.519 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 133 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .303/.406/.661 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI (102 total hits).

He has a .246/.305/.439 slash line so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

