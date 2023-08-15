Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz -- hitting .290 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.
- In 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has homered in 18.7% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season (28 of 75), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.300
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.270
|.600
|SLG
|.432
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|16
|22/2
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 37-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
