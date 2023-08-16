The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 156 total home runs.

Houston is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (587 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Houston's 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.260).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Verlander is looking for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will look to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jose Urquidy Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Houck 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale

