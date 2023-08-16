Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .284.

McCormick will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 64.1% of his games this season (50 of 78), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (30.8%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 of 78 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .323 AVG .250 .401 OBP .345 .605 SLG .458 18 XBH 13 8 HR 8 27 RBI 21 39/14 K/BB 48/17 8 SB 5

