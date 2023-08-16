Jose Altuve vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve and his .609 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (185 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .326.
- In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (18.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Altuve has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (60.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (22.0%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.279
|AVG
|.365
|.417
|OBP
|.431
|.453
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|15
|18/19
|K/BB
|18/12
|4
|SB
|8
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
