Marcus Semien vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 90 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.3% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 59.2% of his games this year (71 of 120), with two or more runs 17 times (14.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.291
|AVG
|.273
|.360
|OBP
|.348
|.506
|SLG
|.437
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|39
|30/29
|K/BB
|44/27
|7
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
