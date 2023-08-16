The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

Semien has picked up a hit in 90 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.3% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 59.2% of his games this year (71 of 120), with two or more runs 17 times (14.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .291 AVG .273 .360 OBP .348 .506 SLG .437 30 XBH 22 11 HR 8 39 RBI 39 30/29 K/BB 44/27 7 SB 4

