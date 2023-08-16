Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-62) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-5) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (2-9) will take the ball for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 50, or 64.1%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 21-7, a 75% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 691.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Rangers Schedule