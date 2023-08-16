The Texas Rangers (72-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-62) will match up on Wednesday, August 16 at Globe Life Field, with Jon Gray getting the nod for the Rangers and Reid Detmers taking the hill for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +145 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-9, 5.27 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 50, or 64.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 21-7 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -165 - 1st

