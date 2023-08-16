The Texas Rangers (72-48) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Los Angeles Angels (59-62) on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-5, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (2-9, 5.27 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-9, 5.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (8-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.

Detmers has collected five quality starts this year.

Detmers heads into the matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reid Detmers vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .273 batting average, and is first in the league with 1138 total hits and second in MLB action with 691 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.465) and are fifth in all of MLB with 169 home runs.

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Rangers this season, Detmers has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.