Yordan Alvarez vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Marlins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks while batting .272.
- In 72.0% of his games this year (54 of 75), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 75), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this season (45.3%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (25.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.276
|.367
|OBP
|.399
|.482
|SLG
|.646
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/19
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6).
