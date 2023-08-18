Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (70-52) and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 49, or 59.8%, of those games.

Houston is 29-12 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 599.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule