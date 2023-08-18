The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 35 walks.

Seager has had a hit in 63 of 78 games this season (80.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (39.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 78), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 48.7% of his games this season (38 of 78), with two or more RBI 18 times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 40 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 32 .369 AVG .321 .441 OBP .369 .739 SLG .562 35 XBH 19 15 HR 7 44 RBI 29 32/24 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings