Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 148 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .272 AVG .255 .309 OBP .296 .462 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 28 RBI 26 46/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

