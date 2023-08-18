Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (72-49) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at 8:05 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (9-6) against the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-1).

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 79 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has entered 70 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 44-26 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 691 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule